Woman victim of morning sexual assault in Northampton park

A woman has been sexually assaulted in a Northampton park.

At around 9.15am on Friday (June 15), the woman was walking through the Racecourse when she approached by a man near the bus stop on East Park Parade, not far from the Medieval Fort restaurant.

After sexually assaulting her, the man ran off when he was approached by a member of the public.

Northamptonshire Police believe a number of people witnessed the incident and officers would like to speak to them about what they saw.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.