Woman tried to snatch baby twin from outside Northampton primary school

A woman described as having "long, grey, scruffy hair" made an attempt to abduct a baby from its mum outside of a Northampton primary school this morning.

In an email sent round to parents, leaders at Parklands Primary School have written: 'This morning at approximately 9.15am a lady attempted to abduct one of our parents babies. She has twins and they were in separate car seats. Whilst putting one in the car a lady approached her and tried to snatch the second car seat with the baby in.

'The lady is described as early 40's, 5ft 4, slim build with long grey scruffy hair and was wearing a navy coat and brown shoes.

'This happened outside school on Spinney Hill Road and when our parent managed to grab the car seat and kick her she headed towards Northampton School for Girls, down Spinney Hill Road'.

Headteacher, Sally Gedney told the Chronicle & Echo that the school has never experienced an incident of this nature before and has made other schools and their feeder nursery aware.