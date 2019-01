Police were called today (Wednesday, January, 9) at around 1pm, to a serious assault in Station Road, Brixworth.

A 21-year-old woman suffered an assault and has been taken to Northampton General Hospital.

The incident took place in Brixworth.

Police have arrested a male in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.