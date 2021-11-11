Woman taken to hospital after crash shuts A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough

The A45 was shut for around two hours following last night's smash

Police have confirmed one woman was taken to hospital but is not believed to be seriously injured after a crash blocked the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough on Wednesday (November 10).

A Volkswagen Scirocco and white Ford Transit van were involved in the smash at the turn off for Earls Barton and Grendon at around 5.15pm.

The carriageway was closed eastbound for about two hours during the evening rush hour while emergency services, including East Midlands Ambulance service paramedics, dealt with the incident.