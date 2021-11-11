Woman taken to hospital after crash shuts A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough
Van and VW involved in smash near Earls Barton
Police have confirmed one woman was taken to hospital but is not believed to be seriously injured after a crash blocked the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough on Wednesday (November 10).
A Volkswagen Scirocco and white Ford Transit van were involved in the smash at the turn off for Earls Barton and Grendon at around 5.15pm.
The carriageway was closed eastbound for about two hours during the evening rush hour while emergency services, including East Midlands Ambulance service paramedics, dealt with the incident.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "One woman was taken to hospital but there are not believed to be any serious injuries."