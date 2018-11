Emergency services were called to a car accident near Northampton last night (Friday).

The accident happened at 7.45pm, in Boughton Fair Lane, Moulton.

Two fire crews arrived to find a car upside down in a ditch by the side of the road.

A woman had freed herself from the vehicle and she was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service medics.

She was later taken to hospital by ambulance.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.