A woman was taken to hospital on Wednesday night after an accident in Northampton.

Emergency services were called at 6.52pm to the accident in Balfour Road and Kingsthorpe Road.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said firefighters had to remove the roof of a car to release the woman, who was later taken to hospital.

The spokesman said this morning there were no updates as to the condition of the victim, nor the circumstances of the accident.