Woman suffers cut to head after man assaults her in Northampton

A woman was seen bleeding heavily from a nasty cut to her head after an alleged assaulted by a man in Northampton.

The alleged assault happened in the York Road and Upper Mounts area at around 4.30pm on Saturday, September 22.

Northamptonshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man who was seen wearing a white bloodied t-shirt.

Officers are keen to locate the man pictured as he may have been a witness to the incident and could assist the investigation.

He, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.