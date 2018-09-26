Woman stealing from elderly in scam in Corby and Kettering

Police have warned the public of a scam in Corby and Kettering where a woman is targeting elderly people.

Incidents have taken place between Wednesday, August 1, and Saturday, September 22.

A woman who has been providing chiropodist services to elderly people has been stealing money from them, either under the pretence of borrowing money or by taking it from their homes without their knowledge.

The offender is described as a white woman, about 30-years-old, of medium build, about 5ft 5in with light brown hair in a bob.

She also has a piercing in her bottom lip.

Anyone who has any information should call police on 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.