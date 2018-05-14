Woman slapped in Corby robbery

A woman was slapped in the face before being robbed in Corby.

The incident happened at about 2.20pm yesterday (Sunday) in Butland Road.

The offender approached the woman, slapped her face and took her phone.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further investigation.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.