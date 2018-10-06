Woman sexually assaulted near Kettering supermarket

Two men tried to remove a woman’s clothes in a wooded area near a Kettering supermarket.

The incident happened between 4.30pm and 6.15pm in a wooded cut-through between Malham Drive and the Asda car park on Thursday (October 4).

As the woman walked past the play park she noticed two men on bikes, who then followed her as she walked through the wooded area towards the car park.

The two men then assaulted her, pushing her and trying to remove clothing.

The woman was calling for help and trying fight them off, when machinery being used by nearby construction workers stopped and the men ran off back towards Malham Drive.

The first suspect is described as white, about 25-years-old and about 5ft 8in with a skinny build.

He had short dark hair and wore a dark coloured flat peak baseball cap with the symbol ‘NY’ on the front.

He was wearing a hooded tracksuit top and trousers.

The second suspect was also white and described as being about 5ft 8in, with a skinny build, and about 25-years-old.

He had blonde/fair hair and was wearing black tracksuit trousers and a hooded tracksuit top.

Both men were riding dark-coloured mountain bikes.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.