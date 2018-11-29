Woman seriously injured in crash near Kettering

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A43 near Kettering.

The incident took place between Broughton and Kettering at around 4.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 28).

A grey Audi A5, travelling south along the A43 from Kettering towards Northampton, was involved in a crash with a white Citroen Relay and a blue Ford Focus.

The 52-year-old driver of the Ford Focus was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries, where she remains.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is requested to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.