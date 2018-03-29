Woman's dog put to sleep after attack by loose bulldog in Northampton

A dog in Northampton had to be put down after it was mauled by an unaccompanied American bulldog.

A woman was taking her miniature Yorkshire terrier for a walk in St James Road on February 16 between 2.15pm and 2.30pm when her pet was attacked.

An unaccompanied dog - a brown Dogue De Bordeaux/American Bulldog cross - mauled the miniature Yorkshire Terrier. The owner of the offending dog then appeared and took the dog away.

As a result of the injuries sustained, the miniature Yorkshire Terrier sadly had to be put down.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.