Woman's cheek bone fractured in unprovoked assault in Northampton town centre

A woman was knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attack while she was standing on a street corner in Northampton town centre.

The victim was struck to the right side of her face while she was stood at the corner of the Drapery and Gold Street.

As a result, she suffered a black and bloodshot eye, fractured cheek bone and a sore jaw.

The incident happened sometime between 2am and 4am on September 1.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference 18000418249. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.