Woman rushed to hospital after weekend crash involving lorry and car in Northampton

A woman was taken to University Hospital Coventry after a weekend collision involving two vehicles in Northampton.

All emergency services were called just after 1pm on Saturday, December 30 to an incident involving a car and a lorry, which were in collision near Lumbertubs Way from Round Spinney towards Weston Favell.

One woman was later taken to University Hospital Coventry.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said the force believes the injuries are neither life threatening nor life changing.

