A woman was rescued from a fire at her flat in Northampton.

Emergency services were called to the property, above the Costcutter store in Kettering Road, at 12.08am today (Thursday).

Roads near the scene were cordoned off. Photo and video by Robert Mullane

A woman was helped to safety by firefighters using breathing apparatus while three crews tackled the fire.

The woman was checked over by paramedics and firefighters eventually left the scene at 1.15am.

The cause of the blaze was a fan heater that was left lying on a bed.