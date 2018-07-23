Woman pushed to the floor and robbed of backpack in Northampton

A woman was pushed to the floor and robbed of her backpack in an attack in Northampton.

The robbery happened around midnight on Saturday (July 21) as a man and a woman were walking along Lings Way.

The two people were pushed from behind. The woman fell to the ground and sustained cuts and grazes. The backpack she was carrying was taken.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.