Woman pulled to the floor and dragged in Northampton during handbag robbery

Vile robbers dragged a woman across the floor near a Northampton bus stop in an attempt to take her handbag.

Witnesses are being sought following the attack at the bus stop opposite the Tesco petrol station in Mereway, Northampton.

Between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on Friday, December 22, two men approached a woman waiting at the stop and attempted to grab her handbag.

One of the attackers first pulled the woman to the floor, a police spokeswoman said, while the other man began pulling her "in the opposite direction".

The men then fled with the handbag, leaving the woman with bruising and swelling to her left wrist and swelling to the back of her head.

The first robber was described as white, in his early 20s, slim and about 5ft 6 inches tall.

He had dark hair and was wearing an orange or peach coloured jacket with a black and white striped scarf around his neck.

The second offender was white, slim, in his early 20s, and was wearing a blue t-shirt.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the robbery is being asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.