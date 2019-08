A woman on a bicycle refused treatment after being involved in a crash with a car in Northampton this morning (Monday, August 19).

Emergency services were called following the collision near the Lidl supermarket on Towcester Road at around 10.20am.

The crash was on Towcester Road, near Lidl. Photo: Google

The cyclist suffered no visible injuries and refused medical attention, a police spokesman said.

Some minor disruption was caused to traffic but it is back to normal now.