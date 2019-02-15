Woman knocked down by van outside row of Northampton shops

A woman was given medical treatment after being involved in a collision with a van.

The accident happened in Kingsley Park Terrace, near the Tesco store, at about 6.50am today (Friday).

Police and an East Midlands Ambulance Service vehicle were called to the scene and officers cordoned off part of the road while the woman was attended to and debris was cleared away.

It is understood the woman's injuries are not life threatening or life-changing.

The accident meant Stagecoach diverted bus services up Wellingborough Road and Park Avenue North. The services have now resumed their normal routes.