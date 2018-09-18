Woman injured after trying to stop dog fight in Kettering

Witnesses are being sought after a woman was injured trying to break up a fight between two dogs in Grafton Park, Kettering.

Police have just released details of the incident which took place on Sunday, July 8, when a woman was exercising her German Shepherd and a Rottweiler approached them.

A police spokesman said: “The Rottweiler, who was off the lead at the time of the incident, allegedly ended up in an altercation with the German Shepherd and inflicted injuries to the hand and wrist of the woman who attempted to stop the altercation.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident and anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.