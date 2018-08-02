Woman in Northampton grabbed from behind by man in her own home who demanded purse

A woman was nearly robbed in her own home in Northampton seconds after spotting her front door had been opened.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after the attempted robbery in St James Park Road on July 30 (Monday).

The victim returned to her home at about 12.45pm and after around ten minutes noticed her front door was open.

She was then grabbed from behind by a man who put her into a bear hug and pulled her to the ground before demanding money.

The victim handed him her purse and managed to get away and escape to a neighbouring property. She then returned to her house with a neighbour and a further scuffle took place in the street before the offender made off.

The offender was a black man, in his mid-20s, with blonde hair or highlights and wore dark trousers and a shiny black jacket.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.