Police officers have today released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the theft of a handbag in Northampton General Hospital.

The incident happened on Saturday, February 17, between 10.30pm and 11pm, when a woman had her handbag stolen from one of the wards, Northamptonshire Police has reported this afternoon.

The man in the image or anyone who knows him is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.