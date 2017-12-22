Woman has handbag stolen from her Northampton driveway while tending to her disabled son

A Northampton woman had her handbag stolen from her own driveway, including £80 worth of vouchers for her children's Christmas presents, while she was helping her disabled son into their house.

Amanda Clarke of Bittern Street, West Hunsbury was on her way back home with her children on Tuesday night (December 19) when she parked on her drive and proceeded to help her son, Adam - who is autistic, blind and suffers from cerebral palsly - into the house to settle down after becoming agitated on the journey.

While she was tending to Adam, a thief stole her handbag from her car, which included £80 of Love2Shop vouchers for her two sons, as well as £300 worth of Sainsburys food vouchers that Amanda intended to use for a Christmas grocery shop.

She said: "You do not expect it to happen. I was just so shocked anyone could do it.

"It has just been a dreadful experience."

Amanda also kept an inhaler, cash and bank cards in her bag, which were also stolen.

She is urging for anyone who has seen a burgundy handbag and a green purse to get in touch with police.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed the incident occurred sometime between 5pm on December 19 and 9am on December 20 in Bittern Street, West Hunsbury.

She said: "We’re appealing for anyone with info or anyone who might have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time to come forward."

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.