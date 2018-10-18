Woman dies in traffic accident near Daventry

A 49-year-old woman has sadly died following a fatal collision on Pavilion Lodge, Ashby St Ledger on Monday, police have said.

The woman was driving a silver Ford Focus along the A361 towards Daventry when it was involved in a collision with trees lining the road, and subsequently a silver Subaru Impreza.

Sadly, the driver of the Ford Focus passed away at the scene.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615. Or contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.