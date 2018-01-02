Woman died and four people were hospitalised after Northamptonshire car crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on New Year's Eve.

The collision happened outside Woodleys Nursery, near to the village of Roade, at about 3.55pm, when a Black Vauxhall Vectra travelling north on the A508 was in collision with a Blue Mitsubishi Colt travelling in the opposite direction.

A 61-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Vectra, sadly died at the scene. The driver of the Vectra, a 64-year-old man, was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

The driver and two passengers in the Mitsubishi were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or who may have any information about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.