Woman comes home to find three intruders burgling her house in Northampton neighbourhood

A woman came home to her Northampton house to find three intruders burgling her.

An appeal for witnesses has been launched after the apparent break-in on February 21 in Lindsay Avenue.

At around 7pm, the woman came home to find two intruders in her house.

The two intruders barged past the woman and ran into the back garden, where another suspect was waiting.

She later searched her house and found she was missing jewellery.

The three were described as being white males, aged between 15 and 18 years wearing balaclavas. One suspect was wearing a blue hooded top and another was wearing a black hooded top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Incident: 19000091796