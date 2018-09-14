Woman attacked with hammer on walk in village near Northampton

A woman was attacked with a hammer and nearly robbed of her phone in a village near Northampton yesterday.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted robbery and being in possession of an offensive weapon following the incident in Heritage Farm Close, Hardingstone.

A woman in her 20s was walking towards The Green yesterday afternoon (September 13), when she was approached by a young man who allegedly demanded she hand over her mobile phone.

When she refused, the youth reportedly hit her on the leg with a hammer, causing bruising.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or anonymously ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111,