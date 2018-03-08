Woman arrested on suspicion of arson after yesterday's Northampton flat fire

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a flat fire in Northampton yesterday evening.

Fire engines were called to the Woodstock flat block, in Billing Road, Cliftonville, at around 6pm yesterday after reports of a fire breaking out.

Police had to close nearby roads while they dealt with the emergency, causing traffic delays.

The block of flats was evacuated. No one was injured or trapped and the fire was extinguished by 6.20pm.

Police say a woman was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."