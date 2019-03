Officers investigating a burglary in East Hunsbury, Northampton, are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Between 3am and 3.30am on Tuesday, March 12, a property in Wakehurst Drive was broken into via a rear door.

Car keys and other property were stolen before the offender/s left, taking a car belonging to the householder.

Witnesses or anyone with information are being asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.