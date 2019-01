Police are appealing for witnesses after cars were damaged in Kettering.

Two cars sustained damage while parked in Ford Street earlier this week.

Wing mirrors of the cars were damaged at some point between 4.30pm and 5.20pm on Monday, January 21.

A force spokesman said: “Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information regarding it.

“Witnesses can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”