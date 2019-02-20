Winter shelter volunteers needed to welcome Northampton's homeless people

Northampton Borough Council is appealing for volunteers to help with the smooth running of its all-weather Winter Shelter, which will open every night until the end of March.

The Winter Shelter, which operates from the Hope Centre in Oasis House, is open from 9pm until 7am. Each day, it is staffed by a team leader, a female support worker and up to 10 volunteers.

Although the team leader and support worker provide the overnight cover, they are supported by a team of volunteers during the evening (8.30pm – 11.30pm) and the morning (6am – 7.30pm).

Volunteers’ responsibilities during these shifts include getting the Winter Shelter ready, welcoming and registering guests, serving refreshments and hot food, talking with guests and providing them with encouragement and information, and ensuring that the building is left clean and tidy.

Although no previous experience is necessary, volunteers must be friendly and approachable, reliable and enjoy working as part of a team.

Councillor Stephen Hibbert, cabinet member for housing, said: “We’re very grateful to the 52 volunteers that have already given up their spare time to help out at the Winter Shelter this year. They really have done a fantastic job.

“Now that the shelter is opening every day, we are keen to recruit as many volunteers as possible so that we can provide a safe and warm place for the town’s rough sleepers to come and stay and receive the encouragement, help and support to come off the streets.”

Find out more and register to be a Winter Shelter Volunteer at: www.northampton.gov.uk/swep

