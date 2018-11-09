'Winning an award like this feels amazing': Long Buckby restaurants scoops Carlsberg Food and Drink award

A Long Buckby restaurant has been named Northamptonshire’s favourite curry house at a lavish awards ceremony.

Voujon, in Church Street, Long Buckby, fought off competition from three other Indian restaurants, a Vietnamese and a Chinese to be crowned the winner of the World Cuisine category at the Carlsberg UK Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards.

The glittering awards ceremony, held at Royal & Derngate, saw 500 of the county’s finest artisan producers, chefs and restaurants gather to celebrate Northamptonshire’s burgeoning food and drink sector.

Voujon was praised for its understanding of spices and for an extensive menu which wowed a team of mystery shoppers and judges.

Owner Imran Ali said: “Winning an award like this at a time when the food and drink scene in Northamptonshire is so incredibly strong feels amazing. The competition was so strong. Even being shortlisted was a huge achievement so to be named the winner is absolutely brilliant.

“A restaurant is only as good as its customers, and we are fortunate to have some of the very best around. Their backing has been invaluable over the years and we are incredibly grateful for all their support. This one’s for them.”

Voujon collected the award on the Derngate stage from former Masterchef winner Thomasina Miers, chef Sophie Grigson and food critic William Sitwell.