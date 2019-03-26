Win an Easter egg by taking part in shoe trail promoting town’s cobblers heritage

A shoe-style treasure hunt, designed to promote the town’s shoe heritage and entice families into the town centre, is set to run for the first time this April.

The new Northampton Easter Shoe Trail means families and friends will be able to explore Northampton town centre and hunt out shops that have a Shoe Trail poster in their window. Each poster will have an image of one shoe on it – everything from stilettos and flip flops to a brogues, slippers and football boots.

This shoe hunt, designed by Northampton town centre Business Improvement District (BID) and supported by Northampton Borough Council, will run from 1 to 29 April – with more than 40 businesses and shops taking part and displaying a shoe-themed poster in their windows.

The public will be able to download an entry form or pick one up in Northampton town centre. Once trail hunters have found all 10 shoe types they will be able to post their entry forms in one of five specially designed Easter Shoe Trail post boxes.

Rob Purdie, BID executive director said: “Promoting our town’s shoe heritage remains one of our key focuses this year and we are excited about our shoe hunt which will create a buzz on social media and a talking point in the town. Get hunting, get involved and have fun.”

The five Northampton Easter Shoe Trail Post Boxes will be located in:

Abington FX in Abington Street, NPS Shoes (within The Wine Connection) in Derngate, Yorkshire Bank in Gold Street, Café Track in Market Square, Market Square News in Mercers Row

and Mooch in St Giles Street.

Entry forms must be posted by Monday, April 29 and the prize draw will take place the following day. There will be 10 winners, each receiving a giant Northampton Easter Shoe Trail Easter Egg.

Kimberley Herbert, BID host, added: “Keep an eye on our @NorthamptonBID Facebook page where we will have masses of hints, clues and tips - designed to help you hunt down all the footwear. Enjoy.”

For Easter weekend, 19 and 20 April, there will be an extra special treat courtesy of Northampton Borough Council and an added post box. Keep an eye on the BID website and Facebook page for more details.

Councillor Anna King, Northampton Borough Council Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Northampton Town Centre BID to highlight Northampton’s shoe heritage with a fun family activity for the Easter holidays.

"Look out for more details about our extra exciting two-day giveaway on 19 and 20 April, with prize donations from Steffans Jewellers.”

Pick up an entry at The Guildhall (one stop shop), Market Square News, Metro Bank, Chelton Brown, the library and any businesses displaying an Easter Shoe trail poster.

Entry forms can also be downloaded from our website http://www.northamptonbid.co.uk/shoetrail