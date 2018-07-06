Wimbledon and Formula One to be shown at Northampton's Market Square this weekend...but not World Cup

The England v Sweeden match will not be shown on a big televlsion screen in Northampton's Market Square following 'strict security advice', the Business Improvement District has said.

Rob Purdie, executive director, Northampton town centre BID today told the Chronicle & Echo: "Our Summer Sports Spectacular event on Saturday and Sunday was always planned to celebrate Wimbledon and the Formula 1 and the BID is following strict security advice not to show the football on the big screen in the Market Square.

"There are lots of town centre bars and pubs that will be screening the quarter-final match so people have lots of opportunity to enjoy all sorts of sporting events in the town centre this weekend."

Dozens of places will be showing the match across town and we have picked out 22 of the Chron's favourites to watch all the action.

Kick-off is at 3pm and the match will be live on BBC and ITV. What’s more the weather is looking superb with sunshine forecast throughout the day in Northampton with highs of 28C.

