Why one amazing 10-year-old is collecting hundreds of tins of beans for Northampton's homeless

A kind-hearted lad from Northampton, who has had a tough time standing up to bullies at school, has collected 200 tins of baked beans to help feed the homeless.

During a bad weather spell last year Thomas Wareing, 10, of Kingsthorpe, was concerned about where people without a home took shelter.

Thomas has been helping the Langar Seva society since he was nine years old and has been donating old coats and clothes, given to him by his family, to those on the streets.

After an honest conversation with his mum, Amy-Louise Holland, she told him how some people have to sleep on the streets.

Thomas and Amy were put in contact with Langar Seva society, who helps to feed the homeless on Sundays.

Thomas turned up with a French stick, which he bought, cut and buttered, himself. From there he’s gone on to collect tents, sleeping bags, flasks and clothes for those less fortunate.

Now, in his latest goodwill mission, he has collected 100 tins of beans for Project 16:15, in a bid to feed the homeless at breakfast time, and The Mayor of Northampton councillor Gareth Eales, has donated a further 100 tins of beans too.

His mum said: "Thomas was so grateful! - we donated them to Stan, project 16:15 because Thomas knows no one should go without breakfast. I'm so proud of him, as is all his family.

"We know all that he wants to achieve really does come from his heart! When he started his mission to get involved with helping and raising awareness for the homeless he was going through such a tough time at school, he was bullied to point he ended up in therapy.

"So to be going through all that and still can be as kind-hearted as he makes me so proud. He's come so far within himself and his own self-confidence and I know he's going to do big things with his life."

If you want to help Thomas on his breakfast mission, email his mum amylholland@gmail.co.uk