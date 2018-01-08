'Why are you here?' asks man before smashing owner's car with piece of wood in Northampton street

A man parked in a Northampton street on Christmas Day had his car damaged by a man with a large piece of wood, police reported today.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened at about 11pm on December 25.

"A man was sitting in his car, a Dark Grey Mercedes E class, in Poachers Way, Kingsthorpe. As he waited, a man approached him, asking him why he was there," he said.

"The man became aggressive so the victim drove around the corner to Barley Lane. The man followed him with a large piece of wood and began to hit the victim’s car, causing damage.

"The offender is described as white, in his mid-30s, about 5ft 9in with a medium build and a tanned complexion. He had dark brown or black hair in a short back and sides style, was clean shaven and wore a dark navy blue polo t-shirt with an orange logo on the breast, possibly a work shirt. He carried a piece of wood," he added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.