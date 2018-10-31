Why a McDonald’s meal in Northampton costs LESS than one down the road

Northampton residents can make savings of 10p, 20p and a whopping 90p at McDonald's restaurants in town depending on which one they visit.

The Chron can reveal that the prices differ from restaurant to restaurant and with six McDonald's in total in and around the town centre there are savings to be made.

Prices are cheap already but some have proved cheaper than others on some tasty favourites which add up in the long run for McDonald's regulars.

For example 20 Chicken McNuggets at the Drapery costs £4.99 but down the road at Sixfields cost just £4.09.

Franchises have outlined that they work off of a ‘demand-based methodology’ in order to price their food.

A statement on the McDonald’s website reads: “The overall aim for each of our restaurants is to provide food at a competitive value-driven price for our customers.

“Prices will vary slightly between different restaurants according to a number of factors.

“We set prices using a demand based methodology, which means there may be price variations from restaurant to restaurant, but in a way that offers best value to that restaurants' individual customer base.”

The UBER eats app allows customers to view online prices, so we compared the prices between the McDonald's in Sixfields to the McDonald's on the Drapery and this is what we found.

Drapery

Signature Classic Meal - £6.39

20 Chicken McNuggets - £4.99

Chicken Legend with Cool Mayo Meal - £5.39

5 Chicken Selects Meal - £5.99

Signature Spicy - £4.89

Big Mac - £3.19

Big Mac Meal - £4.79

Chicken Legend with BBQ sauce - £3.89

Quarter Pounder with Cheese - £3.19

Fillet-O-Fish - £3.09

Vegetable Deluxe - £3.19

Flat White - £1.69

Sixfields

Signature Classic Meal - £6.29

20 Chicken McNuggets - £4.09

Chicken Legend with Cool Mayo Meal - £5.19

5 Chicken Selects Meal - £5.69

Signature Spicy - £4.79

Big Mac - £3.09

Big Mac Meal - £4.69

Chicken Legend with BBQ sauce - £3.69

Quarter Pounder with Cheese - £3.09

Fillet-O-Fish - £3.09

Vegetable Deluxe - £3.09

Flat White - £1.49