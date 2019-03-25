Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Ringstead, Rothwell, Rushden, Wellingborough and Woodford

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Finlay James Sharples

Pleasant Row, Woodford. Age: 34

On 21/12/2017 stole friendship bracelets, to the value of £19.18, from The Works book shop, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £70.

Christopher Stuart Courtman

Greenbank Terrace, Ringstead. Age: 29

On 06/02/2019 in Ringstead, without reasonable excuse, you were found in company with a named person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court on 29/08/ 2018.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 28 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Gareth Philip Hammett

West Glebe Road, Corby. Age: 40

On 15/11/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Beanfield Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 115mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 42 months.

Michael Newby

Primrose Close, Corby. Age: 62

On 23/12/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Brunswick Gardens, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 106mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 23/12/2017 being the driver of a vehicle, owing to the presence of which in Brunswick Gardens, failed to stop after an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a wall.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £4,100, surcharge to fund victim services of £120, costs of £640, banned from driving for 30 months.

Kevin O’Kane

Hogarth Walk, Corby. Age: 33

On 28/06/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Hogarth Walk, Corby, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in your blood, namely 2.2mcg of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Verdict: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £625, banned from driving for 12 months.

Gavin William Appleyard

Elm Road, Kettering. Age: 39

On 28/09/2018 in Kettering interfered with a motor vehicle, or anything carried in or on the vehicle, with the intention that an offence of theft of the vehicle or part of it or of anything carried in or on the vehicle should be committed.

Verdict: Guilty. Have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for six months, to carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £625.

Michelle Tobin

Eliot Way, Rushden. Age: 36

On 02/08/2018 in Northamptonshire sent by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. The court finds the offence was aggravated due to hostility based on the sexual orientation (or presumed sexual orientation) of the victim. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Ian Lawrence Lane

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 56

Between 01/09/2018 and 30/09/2018 and on 25/11/2018 in Wellingborough you intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and you did not reasonably believe that she was consenting; between 06/08/2018 and 17/01/2019 in Wellingborough you pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a female and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that on 04/11/2018, 24/11/2018, 28/11/2018 and 12/01/2019 you approached her alone in the workplace to initiate physical contact.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, defendant required to register with the police for five years.

Radoslaw Patryk Nosek

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 30/01/2019 at Rushden had in your possession an unknown quantity of amphetamine.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Luke David Cole

Wellington Street, Kettering. Age: 28

On 16/09/2018 in Kettering had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Stephen Sturgess

Nunnery Avenue, Rothwell. Age: 41

On 12/02/2019 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a set of patio doors intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; without reasonable excuse, contacted a female and attended a named street in Kettering which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court on 21/03/2018.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks, to pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.