Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Market Harborough and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Brendon Herburt Tafadzwo Muchikange

Pennine Close, Corby. Age: 19

On 19/01/2018 in Dryden Street, Kettering, assaulted a female by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 22/02/2017 in Shelley Road, Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a bathroom door intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 60 days, restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim. This order lasts until 29/01/2020. To pay compensation of £315, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £20.

Matthew Ruddick

c/o South Brook Close, Corby. Age: 30

On 26/12/2018 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a window intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Defendant to be placed under a curfew for three months with electronic monitoring, to participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 60 days, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting a named person 2) visiting an address in Kettering. This order lasts until 29/01/2021. To pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

John Mullan

Woodfield Grove, Corby. Age: 34

On 18/12/2018 in Corby damaged a marked police vehicle intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; with intent to cause Special Constable Button harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress; on 09/01/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

To pay compensation of £75, fined £330, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Andrew Geoffrey Jay Burgess

Culross Walk, Corby. Age: 40

On 02/01/2019 attempted to enter as a trespasser a building in Purbeck Drive, Corby, with intent to steal.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of his tools used in this offence and seized by the police.

Richard James Pateman

Milton Road, Corby. Age: 26

On 06/08/2017 in Corby, assaulted a female, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Verdict: Guilty. To carry out Thinking Skills Programme for 30 days, carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £500.

Aaron Luke Muggleton

HMP Peterborough. Age: 25

On 23/09/2018 without lawful excuse, damaged glass in a door to the value of £100 at Abacus nightclub, Kettering, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £100.

Tyrone Isaac Peter Sanders

Kent Road, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 12/12/2018 stole a bottle of Barefoot Rose Wine, worth £5.99, from B&M Stores, Wellingborough; with intent to cause PCSO Asante harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated; on 02/12/2018 stole a bottle of rose wine, to the value of £5, from B&M Stores, Wellingborough;

On 28/11/2018 stole a bottle of wine from One Stop Stores, Wellingborough; on 05/11/2018 stole a bottle of wine, to the value of £4.99, from Bargain Booze, Wellingborough; on 07/11/2018 in Wellingborough assaulted a male by beating him;

On 23/07/2018 stole two chocolate Kit Kats, to the value of £1, from the Best Pol Store, Wellingborough; without lawful excuse, damaged a glazed door to the value of £500 belonging to Best Pol Store, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged;

On 23/07/2018 in Northampton, assaulted PC Leigh Goodwin in the execution of her duty; in Wellingborough assaulted a female by beating her;

On 03/09/2018 in Gold Street, Northampton, assaulted SC Kimberley in the execution of his duty; assaulted PC Johnson in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 22 weeks, to pay compensation of £300.

Alan John Campbell

Winstanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 38

On 21/01/2019 drove Vauxhall in Mill Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 50mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 15 months.

Mantas Ramanauskas

Neale Avenue, Kettering. Age: 22

On 06/01/2019 drove a silver BMW in Neale Avenue, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 127mcg of alcohol to 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 15 weeks suspended for 18 months, to carry out unpaid work for 250 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 30 months.

Thomas Joseph Corcoran

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 38

On 05/10/2018 stole tote boxes to the value of about £450 belonging to River Island, Rushden Lakes.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £450, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Dean Mains

Swinburne Road, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 03/12/2018 drove a Seat in Main Road, Wilby, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £450, surcharge to fund victim services of £45, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with six points.

Paul Stanley Fred Bailey

c/o Charles Street, Wellingborough. Age: 49

On 19/01/2019 drove a blue Fiat Scudo on the A45, Great Doddington, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 84mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 40 months.

Alexander Guy Harrald

The Headlands, Market Harborough Age: 30

On 19/01/2019 without lawful authority or reasonable excuse had with you in a public place, namely Silver Street, Kettering, an offensive weapon, namely a small vegetable knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months, to participate in thinking skills programme for 19 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of his small vegetable knife.