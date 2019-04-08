Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Hargrave, Kettering, Irthlingborough and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Anthony Charles Rawle

Cherry Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 27

On 28/11/2018 in Rushden had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Daniel Luke Popely

Nags Head Lane, Hargrave. Age: 25

On 07/02/2019 you drove a Mazda MX5 on the B662, Clopton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 44mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; while banned from driving; assaulted PC Brett McKenna acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for three years, to pay compensation of £75.

Gareth Milne

Regent Street, Kettering. Age: 48

On 11/08/2018 in Kettering used threatening behaviour and disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Ryan John Brodie

Cedar Road, Kettering. Age: 40

On 17/03/2018 in Corby assaulted PC Joe Addis-Phillips in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £845, surcharge to fund victim services of £35, costs of £500.

Ronald Blessing Chinosengwa

Goulsbra Road, Rushden. Age: 32

On 09/12/2018 were in charge of a motor vehicle in Bertone Road, Barton Seagrave, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 76mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £270, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £300, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

William Edward Castle

Hogarth Walk, Corby. Age: 28

On 24/10/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Occupation Road, Corby, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 35 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £400, banned from driving for two years.

Natalie Lerner

Allen Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 38

Between 24/08/2018 and 30/09/2018 in Irthlingborough pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a male and a female and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of them in that you bombarded them with calls, texts and messages that you knew were not wanted or desired.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 36 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victims directly or indirectly, or via third party, including social media and from encouraging anyone else to do so 2) not to attend a named street in Irthlingborough. This order lasts until 26/02/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

John William Muir

Lulworth Walk, Corby. Age: 41

On 19/09/2018 in Corby, assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from visiting an address in Corby. This order lasts until 26/08/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £350.

Karl McGuinness

Bideford Square, Corby. Age: 34

On 04/11/2018 stole bottles of alcohol, to the value of £27, from the Esso service station, Oakley Road, Corby; on 17/11/2018 stole bottles of alcohol, to the value of £33.98, from the Esso service station, Oakley Road, Corby; on 25/02/2019 in Kettering resisted PC Tracey Maltby in the execution of her duty; without lawful excuse, damaged a pair of glasses belonging to PC Maltby, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; stole alcohol to a value of about £190 from Sainsbury’s, Kettering; on 17/01/2019 stole five yellow puffer jackets, to the value of £100, from Matalan, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for six months, to carry out unpaid work for 50 hours, pay compensation of £210.98, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Jack Peter Sims

Foster Close, Kettering. Age: 21

On 08/02/2019 in Kettering assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relations programme for 29 days, to carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim in any way 2) not to enter a named street in Desborough. This order lasts until 26/02/2020. To pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Stacey Louise Jeanette Winstanley

Tromso Close, Corby.Age: 25

On 06/02/2019 in Corby without lawful excuse, damaged a vacuum cleaner, clock, lamp and TV to the value of £230, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; without lawful excuse, damaged two doors, a plug socket and wall belonging to Corby Council, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; without lawful excuse, damaged a Sony Experia mobile phone to the value of £95, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting three named people in any way 2) going to a named street in Corby. This order lasts until 26/08/2019. To pay compensation of £325, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.