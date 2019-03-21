Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Ronald Maddix

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 66

On 17/01/2019 in Wellingborough assaulted PC Morris.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Kamal Paul

Clarence Road, Kettering. Age: 40

On 22/09/2018 in Kettering wilfully obstructed PC Tracy Maltby in the execution of her duty.

Verdict: Guilty. Fined £101, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £620.

Peter William Rielly

Station Road, Desborough. Age: 55

On 19/01/2019 at The Ritz, Desborough, you used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Jaroslaw Stanislaw Gustaw

Bachelor Street, Kettering. Age: 53

On 06/04/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Wellingborough Road, Broughton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 108mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 23/04/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

On 06/04/2018 in Wellingborough Road, Broughton, drove a motor vehicle without insurance; without a licence.

Verdict: Guilty.

Jailed for eight weeks, banne from driving for 52 months.

Alexander Peter David Ross

Binbrook Walk, Corby. Age: 26

On 20/01/2019 in Corby assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Daniel Ashby

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 04/02/2019 stole food stuffs, to the value of £4.82, from Bargain Booze, Wellingborough; stole two bottles of wine, to the value of £13.70, from Tesco Express, Cannon Street, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 days suspended for six months, to pay compensation of £4.82, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Terence Bolton

Grafton Road, Rushden. Age: 62

On 22/01/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Oxford Street, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 77mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £230, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.