Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Irchester, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Steven Ross Corcoran

Gipsy Lane, Irchester. Age: 23

On 14/10/2018 in Northampton assaulted a female by beating her; assaulted another female by beating her; wilfully obstructed PC Walker in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 13 weeks, to pay compensation of £100.

Jordan Anderson

Burns Road, Wellingborough. Age: 18

On 20/07/2018 in Wellingborough assaulted a male by beating him; assaulted another male by beating him; used towards another male threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him or whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £90.

Carl Loasby

Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 14/01/2019 in Northampton, stole about £30 in pound coins; on 29/10/2018 stole Kettering General Hospital charity boxes from the Hind Hotel, Sheep Street, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Florin-Lucian Trifoi

Albert Road, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 22/12/2018 drove a VW Golf in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months.

Desmond Connell Hooper

High Street South, Rushden. Age: 37

On 02/02/2019 in Rushden, had in your possession 8 deal bags of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, eight deal bags of cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

David Joseph O’Hare

Keating Road, Corby. Age: 38

On 27/04/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Elizabeth Street, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 102mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £380, banned from driving for 24 months.

Neil Calder

Sackville Street, Kettering. Age: 49

On 15/01/2019 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a front door intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 30/01/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £73, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, hammer to be forfeited and destroyed.

Georgina Ruth Pulbos

Harrington Road, Desborough. Age: 32

On 20/07/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Northfield Avenue, Kettering, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for three months.

Timothy Barnes

Malham Drive, Kettering. Age: 48

On 02/08/2018 in Northampton, assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Peter Crozier

Address unknown. Age: 43

On 02/02/2019 in Rushden assaulted a female by beating her; at the Criminal Justice Centre, Northampton, with intent to cause CDO Trevor Gordon harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was religously aggravated; towards Sgt Pateman used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 160 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from entering a named street in Rushden. This order lasts until 19/02/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, compensation of £100.

John Thomas Stewart

Arkwright Road, Irchester. Age: 66

On 07/12/2018 in Wellingborough assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Trevor Owen Christopher Evans

Mendip Way, Corby. Age: 41.

On 01/02/2019 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, contacted a female which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 29/01/2019.

Plea: Guilty - 20/02/2019 Fined £80. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30. To pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.