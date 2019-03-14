Who’s been sentenced from Bozeat, Corby, Kettering, Rushden, Wellingborough and Wollaston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Silviu Niclae Marila

Poplar Street, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 13/01/2019 drove a silver Mazda RX-8 in Upper Havelock Street, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 72mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Christopher Mathew Finch

St Mary’s Road, Bozeat. Age: 28

On 29/06/2017 in Northampton, had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Richard Flecknor

James Watt Avenue, Corby. Age: 31

On 19/10/2018 at West Glebe Park, Corby, assaulted a female.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 23/01/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for three years, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £300.

Christopher George Nast

High Street South, Rushden. Age: 36

On 26/01/2019 stole five packs of toilet roll, to the value of £18.75, from the Co-op, Raunds.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 28 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £230.

Jon Paul Martin

Daffodil Drive, Rushden. Age: 34

On 14/08/2018 drove a motor vehicle in St Edmunds Street, Northampton, while banned from driving; without insurance; without an MOT.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for four months.

John William Greenwell

Trafford Road, Rushden. Age: 32

On 11/01/2019 drove a BMW in New Street,Desborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 64mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Ashley Jane Allen

No fixed address. Age: 44

On 07/01/2019 stole products, to the value of £25.96, from Bodycare, Swansgate Shopping Centre, Wellingborough; on 24/01/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 18/10/2018 stole various laundry products, to the value of £65.16, from the One-Stop Shop, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 29 weeks, to pay compensation of £65.11.

Matthew James Gallagher

Occupation Road, Corby. Age: 25

On 29/06/2018 in Elizabeth Street, Corby, assaulted a female by beating her; on 06/06/2018 in Elizabeth Street, Corby, assaulted a female by beating her; between 01/05/2018 and 31/05/2018 in Elizabeth Street, Corby, assaulted a female by beating her;

On 30/06/2018 in Elizabeth Street, Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a wardrobe and household items, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged;

Between 01/05/2018 and 31/05/2018 in Elizabeth Street, Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a mobile phone intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 30/06/2018 in Elizabeth Street, Corby, assaulted a female, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay compensation of £600, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £625.

Clarke Russell Grant

Judes Court, Kettering. Age: 40

Between 9/01/2019 and 12/01/2019 having entered as a trespasser The Mews Hair and Beauty, Kettering, stole four cash tins containing money to the value of £300.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for three months suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £300.

Jessica Ann Edmonds

c/0 Ashby Close, Wellingborough. Age: 24

Between 10/01/2017 and 13/03/2017 in Wellingborough committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely make a gain, namely £3,688.50 for yourself, intending to cause loss to another.

Plea: Guilty.

To pay compensation of £1,691.5, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Che Elliott

Alexandra Street, Kettering. Age: 46

On 11/08/2018 in Kettering wilfully obstructed PC Keakin in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £200.

Audrey Jean Riordan

Stone Close, Wollaston. Age: 54

On 31/03/2018 in Wollaston assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £300.

Brendon Herburt Tafadzwo Muchikange

Pennine Close, Corby. Age: 19

On 19/01/2018 in Dryden Street, Kettering, assaulted a female by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 22/02/2017 in Shelley Road, Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a bathroom door intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 60 days, restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim. This order lasts until 29/01/2020. To pay compensation of £315, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £20.

Matthew Ruddick

c/o South Brook Close, Corby. Age: 30

On 26/12/2018 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a window intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Defendant to be placed under a curfew for three months with electronic monitoring, to participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 60 days, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting a named person 2) visiting an address in Kettering. This order lasts until 29/01/2021. To pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

John Mullan

Woodfield Grove, Corby. Age: 34

On 18/12/2018 in Corby damaged a marked police vehicle intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; with intent to cause Special Constable Button harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress; on 09/01/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £75, fined £330, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.