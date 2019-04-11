Who’s been sentenced from Bozeat, Corby, Desborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

David Cameron Wood

Carton Grove, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 26/09/2018 in Baird Court, Wellingborough, assaulted a male; with intent to cause a person harassment alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour o disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress; on 01/08/2018 in Gold Street, Wellingborough, assaulted a male.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in a Thinking Skills programme for 19 days, to pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Billy Yeomans

Braybrooke Road, Desborough. Age: 26

On 16/03/2018 were in charge of a Staffordshire bull terrier cross by the name of Ringo, which was dangerously out of control in Masefield Close, Desborough, and while so out of control injured a female.

Plea: Guilty. Order that the dog be kept under proper control by being securely fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person, to pay compensation of £2,000, costs of £85.

Paul John Patrick

Drill Hall Court, Kettering. Age: 39

On 27/02/2019 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a red Ford Focus, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Anthony James Revell

Hatfield Close, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 28/01/2019 at Kettering General Hospital assaulted PC Tallett.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £323, compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85.

Christopher Mathew Finch

St Marys Road, Bozeat. Age: 28

On 03/01/2019 in Northampton had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Matthew David Macleod

c/o Poplar Road, Kettering. Age: 28

On 02/04/2018 in Kettering had in your possession a 1.23g bag of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis seized to be forfeited and destroyed.

Connor Keenan

Cottesbrooke Road, Corby. Age: 23

On 12/02/2019 in Cottesbrooke Road, Corby, had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for four months, fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, scales and cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Karen MacDonald

Dorking Walk, Corby. Age: 42

On 14/02/2019 stole a bottle of whiskey and a bottle of vodka, to the value of £36, from Morrisons, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £96, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Joshua Steven Rowley

Pine Road, Kettering. Age: 24

On 03/03/2019 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a window belonging to Kettering Council intending to destroy or damage such property

or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged;

Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; wilfully obstructed PC Lloyd Young in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 14 weeks, to pay compensation of £100.

Luke Daniel Kerti

Gloucester Close, Kettering. Age: 25

On 13/02/2019 in a public place, namely Dalkeith Place, Kettering, you were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Tobias Arthur Smith

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 16/02/2019 in Minerva Way, Wellingborough, without lawful excuse, damaged a UPVC door intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £265, compensation of £450, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.