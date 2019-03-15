Who’s been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court:

JANUARY 9

Northampton Magistrates Court

Dwayne Francis, aged 34, of no fixed abode, assault; community order made, compensation £30, surcharge £85.

Sean Hamblin, aged 29, of no fixed abode, assault; community order made, surcharge £85, costs £85. Damaged two car tyres, community order made, compensation £220.

Rhea Day, aged 31, of North Holme Court, Northampton, stole items worth £196; fined £80, compensation £40, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Robert Hewlett, aged 33, of Rosedale Road, Northampton, breach of Sexual Offences Act; pleaded guilty sent to Crown Court for sentence.

Olaide Ojo, aged 39, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, assault at NGH; fined £180, surcharge £30, costs £620.

Lindani Ncube, aged 35, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, no insurance; fined £276, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Marc Turnbull, aged 43, of Ellis Way, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with eight points.

Pavan Manneru, aged 28, of Great Ground Walk, Northampton, driving at 108mph in a 70mph zone; fined £553, surcharge £55, costs £85, banned from driving for 28 days.

JANUARY 10

Jasbir Gill, aged 60, of Hampton Street, Northampton, possession of a class B drug; fined £80, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Alexandru Indoitu, aged 24, of Thornhill, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £253, surcharge £30, costs £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Reece Kipping, aged 22, of Byfield Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £230, surcharge £30, costs £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Constantin Marin, aged 29, of Delapre Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £346, surcharge £34, costs £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Vladimir Turcanu, aged 41, of Hedgeway, Northampton, drink-driving; jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, surcharge £115, costs £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Ouranios Savva, aged 23, of St Leonards Road, Northampton, assault; community order made, compensation £650. Intentionally touched a woman in a sexual way without consent; community order made.

Vedo Nongmo, aged 36, of South Holme Court, Northampton, failed to give a breath test; fined £438, surcharge £43, costs £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Zydrunas Mockus, aged 49, of Wellington Street, Northampton, drink-driving; community order made to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Jamie Tidy, aged 29, of Farmfield Court, Northampton, assault; community order made, compensation £50, surcharge £85, costs £85. Stole cookies; community order made.

Johnathan Luck, aged 29, of Ashpole Spinney, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £415, surcharge £41, costs £2,227.25, banned from driving for 12 months.

Asher Edwards, aged 24, of Cloutsham Street, Northampton, assault; jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, surcharge £115, costs £500.

JANUARY 11

Charles Brooks, aged 27, of Lyttleton Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £750, surcharge £75, costs £200, licence endorsed with six points. Driving without due care and attention; fined £500.

Kyle Matthew, aged 18, of no fixed abode, assault; community order made, compensation £40, surcharge £85, costs £85. Damaged a table and door handle; community order made to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. Assaulted a police officer; community order made.

Joshua Hawkins, aged 27, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, damaged a car park barrier and CCTV camera; fined £360, compensation £1,820, surcharge £36, costs £85.

Declan Colvil, aged 19, of Swaine Court, Northampton, stole a Nationwide bank card; conditional discharge for 18 months, compensation £164.86, surcharge £20, costs £85.

Christopher Coupe, aged 39, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £30, costs £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Nathan McBain, aged 27, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, stole a bicycle; community order made, compensation £330. Stole another bike; community order made.

John Russell, aged 20, of Melbourne House, Melbourne Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; community order to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

JANUARY 12

Sherry Bruce, aged 34, of Northwood Road, Northampton, damaged a door panel; conditional discharge for 12 months, compensation £40, surcharge £20, costs £50.

