Who’s been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

JANUARY 3

Daniel Cline, age 35, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

Michael Coulson, aged 34, of Military Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a supervision order; fined £100, costs £60.

Neil Hazell, aged 33, of North Street, Rothersthorpe, failed to comply with a community; fined £150, costs £60.

Reece Cooke, aged 25, of Hervey Street, Northampton, possession of a class B drug; conditional discharge for 18 months, surcharge £20, costs £85.

Mark Davies, aged 57, of Waypost Court, Northampton, stole alcohol and groceries from Tesco; community order made, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Anna De Winter, aged 19, of The Green, Flore, drink-driving; fined £200, surcharge £30, costs £85, banned from driving for 21 months.

Victoria Fitzmartin, aged 35, of Ecton Park Road, Northampton, drink-driving; community order to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Ashleigh Hayes, aged 29, c/o Balfour Close, Northampton, threatening behaviour; fined £40, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Adewole Paseda, aged 35, of Harefield Road, Northampton, breach of a court order; community order made, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Danny Smith, aged 45, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, damaged a car; community order made, surcharge £85, costs £350. Destroyed the roof of a building; community order made.

JANUARY 4

Sami Chouchen, aged 30, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, breach of a court order; community order made, compensation £200.

Kevin Davis, aged 37, of Kentstone Close, Northampton, resisted arrest; conditional discharge for 12 months, surcharge £20, costs £300.

Dr Daxon Masiyano, aged 43, of The Green, Deanshanger, assault; jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, compensation £100, surcharge £115, costs £585.

Nuno Pavanito, aged 42, of Chartwell Close, Daventry, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £30, costs £85, banned from driving for 16 months.

Steven Hunter, aged 49, of Tresham Green, Northampton, had an offensive weapon; community order made, surcharge £85, costs £85.

JANUARY 8

Marek Chlebus, aged 38, of Campbell Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £50, costs £60.

Vaughan Coe, aged 28, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

Tejay Cook, aged 22, c/o Great Meadow, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £106, costs £60.

Oliver de Sousa, aged 18, of Muscotts Lane, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

Claudia Stubbins, aged 40, c/o Warwick Street, Daventry, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

Mubashar Zafar, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community protection notice; fined £2,000, surcharge £170, costs £1,475.

Deepak Patel, aged 45, of Shakespeare Road, Northampton, drink-driving; community order made to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85, banned from driving for 40 months.

Piotr Suchocki, aged 42, of Cowper Street, Northampton, stole toiletries worth £50 belonging to Poundland; jailed for four weeks.

Gemma Waugh, aged 31, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, stole three coats from River Island; fined £40, surcharge £30, costs £85.

JANUARY 9

Chokri Mahmoudi, aged 39, of Oxford Street, Daventry, assault; fined £166, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Billy Osborne, aged 24, of Hardwick Hall Way, Daventry, damaged a door; conditional discharge for 12 months, compensation £100, surcharge £20, costs £85.