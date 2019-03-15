Who’s been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court:

DECEMBER 20:

Northampton Magistrates Court

Sherry Bruce, aged 34, of Northwood Road, Northampton, stole chicken and a bag of apples from Aldi; fined £40, surcharge £30, costs £85. Assault; fined £120.

Nathan Dockerty, aged 34, of Windsor Close, Daventry, breach of a court order; conditional discharge for 12 months, surcharge £20, costs £85.

Jordan West, aged 26, of Tamar Close, Northampton, assault; conditional discharge for 12 months, surcharge £20, costs £85.

Jamie Blyde, aged 34, of Lark Rise, Northampton, driving while banned; community order made, surcharge £85, costs £85, banned from

driving for two years. Stole a vehicle; community order made.

Melanie Baylis, aged 42, of Buscot Park Way, Daventry, failed to provide a breath test; fined £120, surcharge £30, costs £85, banned from driving for three years.

Robert Johnston, aged 40, of Byron Street, Northampton, stole fragrances from Debenhams; fined £200, compensation £128.20, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Alistair Whiting, aged 34, of Grosvenor Close, Northampton, failed to provide a blood test; fined £300, surcharge £30, costs £400, banned from driving for five months.

DECEMBER 21

Natalija Smilginiene, aged 58, of Brookfield Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver; fined £327, surcharge £32, costs £400.

Sandra Bailey, aged 44, of Chantelle Court, Daventry, assault; community order made, compensation £100, costs £625.

Kurtis Draper, aged 24, of Rosedale Road, Northampton, failed to stop a vehicle; fined £266, surcharge £170, costs £620. Possession of an offensive weapon; fined £2,000.

Kerry Spires, aged 33, of Newnham Road, Northampton, intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress;

fined £99, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Jautis Stasys, aged 46, of Ashcroft Gardens, Northampton, failed to provide a breath test; jailed for eight weeks, surcharge £115, banned from driving for 40 months. Driving while banned; jailed for 26 weeks.

DECEMBER 22

Phillip Dennis, aged 37, of Lasham Court, Northampton, stole a blue-ray box set from HMV; jailed for two weeks suspended for 18 months, compensation £29.99, surcharge £115. Stole a number of items from an individual; jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 18 months.

Daniel Stratford, aged 38, of Mitchell Close, Duston, Northampton, stole a number of items from different shops in Northampton; jailed for a total of 24 weeks.

DECEMBER 26

Darren Davies, aged 47, of Woodpecker Way, Northampton, failed to stop when required by police; fined £250, surcharge £30, costs £85. Resisted arrest; fined £250.

DECEMBER 27

Joseph Cater, aged 23, of Boughton Lane, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £144, surcharge £30, banned from driving for 18 months.

Jason Dart, aged 27, of no fixed abode, assaulted a police officer; conditional discharge for 12 months, surcharge £20.

Jenny Jasim, aged 31, of Irons Road, Northampton, failed to provide a breath test; community order made, fined £242, surcharge £85, costs £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Jon Partington, aged 33, of Osmund Drive, Northampton, drink-driving; community order made to carry out 280 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85, banned from driving for 30 months.

Nathan Anderson, aged 35, of Cecil Road, Northampton, damaged a chain and wheel clamp; fined £100, compensation £75, surcharge £30, cost £85.

Matthew Hill, aged 28, of St Hughes Close, Daventry, drunk and disorderly; conditional discharge for 12 months, surcharge £20, costs £85.

Adrian Proctor, aged 36, of Arnull Crescent, Daventry, drink-driving; community order to carry out 220 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Benjamin Warren, aged 22, of Whiteland Road, Northampton, used threatening behaviour; community order to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Darren Cox, aged 49, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £69, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Louise Jones, aged 29, of Chalcombe Avenue, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; fined £80, compensation £50, surcharge £30, costs £85.

DECEMBER 28

Paul Bishop, aged 34, of Golding Close, Daventry, possession of a class A drug; community order to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

DECEMBER 29

Toni Bates, aged 36, of Butts Crescent, Bugbrooke, failed to comply with a supervision order; fined £50.

Peter Lewin, aged 27, of Billing Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; community order to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, compensation £50, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Brett Moore, aged 46, of no fixed abode, possession of a class A drug; jailed for two weeks, surcharge £115, costs £85.

Karl Spear, aged 38, of Portland Place, Northampton, stole items from Morrisons worth £60; fined £50, surcharge £30.

DECEMBER 31

Sergejs Aleksejevs, aged 30, of Victoria Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £150.

Judith Biggs, aged 36, of Samwell Lane, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £528, surcharge £52, costs £85, banned from driving for 16 months.

Nicholas Jordan, aged 44, of Deal Court, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; community order made, fined £93, compensation £120, surcharge £85.

Jack Linford, aged 25, c/o Greatfield Court, Northampton, stole £149.28 of goods belonging to Tesco; fined £23, surcharge £30.

Luke Bailey, aged 31, of Morning Star Road, Daventry, intent to supply a medicinal product; fined £40. Driving while banned; jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, surcharge £115, costs £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Stuart Holt, aged 34, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; fined £34.

Francis Farmer, aged 42, of Symington Street, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver; fined £576, surcharge £57, costs £500, licence endorsed with six points.

Graham Lovesy, aged 67, of Bowden Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver; fined £691, surcharge £69, costs £500, licence endorsed with six points.

Alexandra Middleton, aged 47, of Maidencastle, Northampton, used threatening or abusive behaviour at NGH; conditional discharge for 12 months, surcharge £20, costs £85.

Frederick Trathan, aged 71, of Townsend, Woodford Halse, driving without due care and attention; fined £276, surcharge £30, costs £625, licence endorsed with six points.

JANUARY 2

Anton Tinsdeall, aged 31, of no fixed abode, assaulted a police officer; jailed for two weeks. Threatening behaviour; jailed for six weeks. Stole a car; jailed for six weeks. Failed to provide a blood test; jailed for six weeks.

Jerome Doe, aged 25, of Farmbrook Court, Northampton, fired an air rifle; fined £120, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Michael Davies, aged 53, of Grangewood, Northampton, driving at 37mph in a 30mph zone; fined £210, surcharge £30, costs £85, banned from driving for six months.

Nurten Dogan, aged 44, of Hilberry Rise, Northampton, driving at 39mph in a 30mph zone; fined £200, surcharge £30, costs £85, banned from driving for six months.

David Percival, aged 79, of Murray Avenue, Northampton, driving without due care and attention; fined £80, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Nigel Compton, aged 42, of Far Meadow Court, Northampton, assault; fined £80, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Gary Harris, aged 38, of Lea Road, Northampton, damaged a car; fined £80, compensation £100, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Mahad Baalwaan, aged 23, of Hangerfield Court, Northampton, possession of a class A drug; jailed for 14 days suspended for 12 months. Had a knife in a public place without good reason; jailed for 17 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Dale Barker, aged 44, of Paget House, Northampton, assault; community order made, compensation £100, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Scarlet Florin, aged 28, of Baker Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £350,

surcharge £35, costs £85, banned from driving for 16 months.

Nicholas Harbottle, aged 33, of High Street, Ecton, harassment; community order made to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Ethan Higgs, aged 19, of Merthry Road, Northampton, assault; conditional discharge for 12 months, surcharge £20, costs £85.

Jonathon Smith, aged 38, of Elmhurst Close, Northampton, assault; community order made, compensation £75, surcharge £85, costs £85.

JANUARY 3

Arthur McDonagh, aged 51, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, threatening behaviour; fined £80, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Rafa Borowiac, aged 37, of Danetre Drive, Daventry, had a knife in a public place; jailed for four months suspended for 12 months, surcharge £115, costs £85.

Anne Carter, aged 43, of Crow Lane, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £80,

surcharge £30, costs £85, banned from driving for 36 months.