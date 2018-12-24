Who’s been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

SEPTEMBER 25

Darlent Zirebwa, aged 38, of Milton Street North, Northampton, damaged a window; community order made, compensation £250, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Janis Bleive, aged 32, of Austin Street, Northampton, stole clothing £33 belonging to Primark Stores; conditional discharge for 18 months, surcharge £20, costs £85.

Andrew Moore, aged 36, of Emerald Way, Northampton, being abusive and aggressive to a paramedic; fined £100. Intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £150, compensation £30. Similar charge to another person; fined £150, compensation £30. Similar charge relating to a police officer; fined £150, compensation £30.

Attique Chaudhry, aged 45, of Bushland Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver; fined £623, surcharge £62, costs £350, licence endorsed with six points.

Raymond Mallia, aged 60, of Cordon Close, Cherry Lodge, Northampton, driving at 73mph in a 40mph zone; fined £314, surcharge £31, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Daniel Nuttall, aged 54, of Lumbertubs Lane, Northampton, no insurance; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Kelvin Gyabaah, aged 39, of Timken Way South, Northampton, driving not in accordance with a licence; fined £116, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with three points. Faulty headlamps; fined £116.

Jordan Lamb, aged 25, of Rides Court, Northampton, driving at 55mph in a 30mph zone; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Harvey Marshall, aged 19, of Brunel Drive, Northampton, driving at 50mph in a 30mph zone; fined £150, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Macauley Thomas, aged 22, of Meadowsweet Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £253, surcharge £30 and cost £85, licence endorsed with seven points.

Jidinho Khawaja, aged 40, of Langdale Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Terri Knubley, aged 30, of Crickley Crescent, Northampton, no insurance; fined £180, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Keaton Lee, aged 38, of Kenmuir Crescent, Northampton, failed to report an accident to a police officer; fined £293, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with eight points. Driving without due care and attention; fined £293.

Jaroslaw Nagorski, aged 34, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, driving while using a mobile phone; fined £133, surcharge £30, costs £85, banned from driving for six months.

Sarah Pettitt, aged 42, of Swain Court, Northampton, failed to report an accident to a police officer; fined £293, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with five points.

Majid Sabar, aged 28, of Wheatfield Gardens, Northampton, failed to stop at an accident; fined £293, surcharge £30, licence endorsed with eight points.

Failed to report an accident to a police officer; fined £293. Driving without due care and attention; fined £293, costs £85.

David Charlton, aged 40, of Equestrian Way, Weedon, breach of a court order; surcharge £85, costs £85.

SEPTEMBER 27

Samantha Kiff, aged 50, of Hester Street, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £40. Assault; fined £45, compensation £50, surcharge £30 and costs £85.

Jordan Bevan, aged 21, of Derwent Drive, Northampton, assault; community order made to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, compensation £150, surcharge £85, costs £250.

Shane Franklin, aged 26, of no fixed abode, possession of a class B drug; fined £400, surcharge £40.

Roman Marockanic, aged 36, of Middle More, Northampton, assault; jailed for 24 weeks, surcharge £115.

Wesley Downing, aged 37, of Saddlers Square, Northampton, driving not in accordance with a licence; no separate penalty.

No insurance; no separate penalty. Stole a car; jailed for eight weeks, surcharge £115, banned from driving for 13 months.

Miles Budd, aged 18, of Towns End, Long Buckby, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver; fined £120, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Greg Capehorn, aged 39, of Williams Terrace, Drayton, driving at 39mph in a 30mph zone;

Fined £220, surcharge £30 and costs £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Lindsay Cook, aged 36, of Riverstone Way, Northampton, driving at 101mph in a 70mph zone; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Adriana Cotoi, aged 21, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.