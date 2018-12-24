Who’s been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

SEPTEMBER 25

Northampton Magistrates Court

Northampton Magistrates Court

Darlent Zirebwa, aged 38, of Milton Street North, Northampton, damaged a window; community order made, compensation £250, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Janis Bleive, aged 32, of Austin Street, Northampton, stole clothing £33 belonging to Primark Stores; conditional discharge for 18 months, surcharge £20, costs £85.

Andrew Moore, aged 36, of Emerald Way, Northampton, being abusive and aggressive to a paramedic; fined £100. Intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £150, compensation £30. Similar charge to another person; fined £150, compensation £30. Similar charge relating to a police officer; fined £150, compensation £30.

Attique Chaudhry, aged 45, of Bushland Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver; fined £623, surcharge £62, costs £350, licence endorsed with six points.
Raymond Mallia, aged 60, of Cordon Close, Cherry Lodge, Northampton, driving at 73mph in a 40mph zone; fined £314, surcharge £31, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Daniel Nuttall, aged 54, of Lumbertubs Lane, Northampton, no insurance; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Kelvin Gyabaah, aged 39, of Timken Way South, Northampton, driving not in accordance with a licence; fined £116, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with three points. Faulty headlamps; fined £116.

Jordan Lamb, aged 25, of Rides Court, Northampton, driving at 55mph in a 30mph zone; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Harvey Marshall, aged 19, of Brunel Drive, Northampton, driving at 50mph in a 30mph zone; fined £150, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Macauley Thomas, aged 22, of Meadowsweet Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £253, surcharge £30 and cost £85, licence endorsed with seven points.
Jidinho Khawaja, aged 40, of Langdale Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Terri Knubley, aged 30, of Crickley Crescent, Northampton, no insurance; fined £180, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Keaton Lee, aged 38, of Kenmuir Crescent, Northampton, failed to report an accident to a police officer; fined £293, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with eight points. Driving without due care and attention; fined £293.

Jaroslaw Nagorski, aged 34, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, driving while using a mobile phone; fined £133, surcharge £30, costs £85, banned from driving for six months.

Sarah Pettitt, aged 42, of Swain Court, Northampton, failed to report an accident to a police officer; fined £293, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with five points.

Majid Sabar, aged 28, of Wheatfield Gardens, Northampton, failed to stop at an accident; fined £293, surcharge £30, licence endorsed with eight points.
Failed to report an accident to a police officer; fined £293. Driving without due care and attention; fined £293, costs £85.

David Charlton, aged 40, of Equestrian Way, Weedon, breach of a court order; surcharge £85, costs £85.

SEPTEMBER 27

Samantha Kiff, aged 50, of Hester Street, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £40. Assault; fined £45, compensation £50, surcharge £30 and costs £85.

Jordan Bevan, aged 21, of Derwent Drive, Northampton, assault; community order made to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, compensation £150, surcharge £85, costs £250.

Shane Franklin, aged 26, of no fixed abode, possession of a class B drug; fined £400, surcharge £40.

Roman Marockanic, aged 36, of Middle More, Northampton, assault; jailed for 24 weeks, surcharge £115.
Wesley Downing, aged 37, of Saddlers Square, Northampton, driving not in accordance with a licence; no separate penalty.
No insurance; no separate penalty. Stole a car; jailed for eight weeks, surcharge £115, banned from driving for 13 months.

Miles Budd, aged 18, of Towns End, Long Buckby, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver; fined £120, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Greg Capehorn, aged 39, of Williams Terrace, Drayton, driving at 39mph in a 30mph zone;
Fined £220, surcharge £30 and costs £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Lindsay Cook, aged 36, of Riverstone Way, Northampton, driving at 101mph in a 70mph zone; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Adriana Cotoi, aged 21, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.