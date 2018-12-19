Who’s been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court:

SEPTEMBER 17

Northampton Magistrates Court

Emma Jones, aged 25, of Station Road, Cogenhoe, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 50mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; fined £120, surcharge £30, costs £85, banned from driving for three years. Possession of cannabis; fined £80. Failed to stop; fined £120.

Mohammed Mumin, aged 43, of Woodside Way, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £65, surcharge £30, costs £85. Damaged a cell; fined £130, compensation £35.

Serghei Panfil, aged 31, of Lowlands Close, Northampton, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 125mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £115, costs £85, banned from driving for 30 months.

Simon Rock, aged 25, of Margaret Street, Northampton, assault; pleaded guilty, sent to Northampton Crown Court for sentence.

Kennedy Keneyinboh, aged 46, of Micklewell Lane, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £620.

SEPTEMBER 18

Kyle Epps, aged 23, c/o St Peter Gate, Brackley, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

Luke Gregory, aged 25, of Woodstock, Billing Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

Geoffrey Newman, aged 28, of Harcourt Way, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100, costs £60.

Mynyaradzi Zimowa, aged 28, of Meadow Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £190, costs £60.

Amelia Sandford, aged 24, of Foxendale Square, Ecton Brook, kept an unlicensed vehicle; fined £55, costs £85.

Robert Bassett, aged 50, of Castle Avenue, Duston, had an item in relation to theft; fined £480, surcharge £48, costs £85.

Cameron Higgs, aged 19, of Chestnut Close, Milton Malsor, had a black lock knife in a public place; jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, surcharge £115, costs £85.

Liam Morris, aged 31, of North Hayes Court, Northampton, had a friction lock baton in a public place without good reason; community order made to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Mitchell Scott, aged 24, of Tamar Close, Northampton, stole copper piping and cable; conditional discharge for 18 months, surcharge £20, costs £85.

Modestas Gegzna, aged 27, of Badby Close, Northampton, driving while banned; community order made to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85.

James Martin, aged 23, of Crowthorp Road, Northampton, damaged a door; conditional discharge for six months, surcharge £20, costs £200.

Vakaas Tariq, aged 31, of Grasscroft, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £300, licence endorsed with six points.

SEPTEMBER 19

Ricky Austin, aged 32, of Hardlands Road, Northampton, stole windows worth £1,309 belonging to Jewsons; community order made to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Kismet Martin, aged 32, of Percival Close, Northampton, assaulted a police officer at Northampton General Hospital; fined £40, compensation £50, surcharge £30, costs 20.

Ashley Millar, aged 28, of Tiverton Avenue, Northampton, dangerously out of control dog; fined £63, compensation £1,596, costs £185. Similar charge relating to another dog; fined £63.

Zehra Dergin, aged 39, of Folly Lane, Little Brington, driving without due care and attention; fined £75, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Lauren Fitzsimons, 23, of Stonehurst Close, Hartwell, Northampton, driving without due care and attention; fined £246, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with five points.

Victoria Hepworth-Shea, aged 36, of Sidebrook Court, Thorplands, Northampton, failed to stop at an accident; fined £260. Driving without due care and attention; fined £390, surcharge £39, costs £85, banned from driving for six months.

Simeon Morgan, aged 27, of Vernon Terrace, Northampton, no insurance; fined £276, surcharge £30, costs £85, banned from driving for six months. No test certificate; fined £92.

Ashley Spick, aged 28, of Wade Meadow Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £85, banned from driving for six months.

Colin Cowley-Hurlock, aged 52, of Lister Drive, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver; fined £800, licence endorsed with six points.

