Who’s been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

Endrju Vilcmeiers, aged 25, of Lion Court, Northampton driving at 37mph in a 30mph zone; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence with three points.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Jake Wemyss, aged 28, of Highfield Road, Headlands, Daventry, faulty rear headlamp; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Patricia Weston, aged 77, of Gregory Gardens, Notrhampton, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

William Hepburn, aged 29, of Southampton Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, banned from driving for six months.

Tomasz Slezak, aged 32, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, banned from driving for 56 days.

Neil Hazell, aged 32, of North Street, Rothersthorpe, assault; community order made to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, compensation £50, surcharge £85, costs £625.

Ryan Hutchings, aged 25, c/o Kingsland Gardens, Kingsthorpe, committed fraud using bank card belong to another person; conditional discharge for 36 months, compensation £27.64, surcharge £20, costs £300. Handling stolen goods; condition discharge for 36 months.

Tristan Perry, aged 20, of Lyttleton Road, Northamptno, damaged a car; conditional discharge for 18 months, compensation £300.

SEPTEMBER 14

Claudio-Larentiu Blindu, aged 32, of Wimbledon Street, Northampton, damaged property belonging to someone else; jailed for three weeks, compensation £270. Had a kitchen knife in a public place without good reason; jailed for 26 weeks. Assault; jailed for four weeks concurrent, compensation £100. Wilfully misbehaved in Northampton Magistrates’ Court by putting his middle finger up to magistrates; jailed for two weeks concurrent. Overall length of sentence, 28 weeks.

Barry Day, aged 37, of North Holme Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

SEPTEMBER 15

Louise Chamberlain, aged 46, of Booth Park, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; conditional discharge for 18 months, surcharge £20, costs £85.

SEPTEMBER 17

Troy Foames, aged 29, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, intent to cause harassment or distress; fined £400, compensation £100,surcharge £40, costs £85.

Ivas Karlasovs, aged 34, of Henry Street, Northampton, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 145mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; jailed for 18 weeks, surcharge £115, costs £85, banned from driving for 48 months.

Connor Rees, aged 19, of Yeoman Drive, Northampton, assault, pleaded guilty sent to Northampton Crown Court for sentence.

Sam Freeland, aged 26, of Rosedale Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; surcharge £115, costs £85.

Colton Thornhill, aegd 41, c/o Campbell Street, Northampton, stole four bottles of alcohol worth £120 belonging to Asda; jailed for eight weeks consecutive, surcharge £115.

Jerome Caseman, aged 36, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, assault; compensation £50, surcharge £20, costs £85.

Jonathan Chapman, aged 29, of Vernon Walk, Northampton, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 53mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of rbeath; fined £120, surcharge £30, costs £85, banned from driving for 14 months.

David Isaacs, aged 35, of Quinbury End, Blakesley, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 92mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; fined £700, surcharge £70, costs £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Natalie Johnson, aged 38, of Cowper Street, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words of behauiour, fined £40, surcharge £30, costs £85. Assaulted a police officer; compensation £50.